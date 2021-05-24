Nicki Minaj On Drake's Wins At 2021 BBMAs: He "single-handedly Changed The Music Business"

Sensational Canadian rapper & songster, Drake was honoured with the 'Artist of the Decade' award at the 2021 Billboards Music Awards held on Sunday. Along with it, he also took home the 'Streaming Songs Artist' award and the video of his adorable moment with his 3-year-old son from the stage of the awards night has been lately winning netizens' hearts on social media. Soon after he won big at the 2021 BBMAs, his celebrity pal and No Frauds collaborator Nicki Minaj penned a lovely note on Instagram to congratulate him on his wins.

Nicki Minaj credits Drake for "single-handedly changing the music business forever"

Deemed as the "Queen of Rap", Nicki Minaj recently lavished her longtime friend and global icon, Drake, with heaps of praise over his wins at the Billboards Music Awards 2021. On Sunday, the In My Feels hitmaker bagged two awards at BBMAs 2021 held at California's Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles. Soon after the news of his wins and videos of Drake from the awards night surfaced on social media, Nicki took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate the 34-year-old.

Earlier today, she shared a photograph of Drake on Instagram and penned a sweet note for the four-time Grammy Award-winning artist to make the special occasion even more special for him. Along with sharing his photo, the Chun-Li crooner wrote, "Single-handedly changed the music & the music business forever. Congratulations @champagnepapi (sic)". For the unversed, Nicki Minaj and Drake, along with Lil Wayne, recently collaborated on a track, Seeing Green, for Nicki's newly-released album, titled Beam Me Up Scotty.

Check out Nicki Minaj's Instagram Story below:

Drake at Billboard Music Awards 2021

Drake's son Adonis was the star of the awards night as his beloved father accepted his 'Artist of the Decade' award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. With his crowd-shy muchkin clinging to his leg while holding his trophy, Drake gave an emotional speech describing his insecurities about his making music throughout his illustrious career and revealed how it encouraged him to push the envelope. He said:

I know that I’ve spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong. But tonight, for once, I’m sure a hell we did something right. I want to dedicate this award to my friends. I want to dedicate this award to my longtime collaborators. I want to dedicate this award to all my peers, all your decisions and the music you make really has me tossing and turning at night trying to figure out what I should do next. To my beautiful family, and to you (Adonis) I want to dedicate this award to you.

Take a look:

