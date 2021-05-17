Nicki Minaj On 'Seeing Green': 'I’ve Been Washed On The Track By Drake And Lil Wayne'

Nicki Minaj surprised her fans on Friday, May 14 when she re-uploaded her mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty to streaming services. The rapper added three songs to her beloved mixtape, one of which is her collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne titled Seeing Green which marks the trio's first song together. While the singer is embracing the praise that has been flooding in ever since the re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty, she recently admitted that she was washed out in Seeing Green.

Nicki Minaj admits Drake and Lil Wayne "washed" her on Seeing Green

The singer recently connected with her fans on Twitter and gave honest answers to some questions that were asked to her about her mixtape. On being asked to disclose her favourite Drake and Lil Wayne bar, the Super Bass singer answered that she cannot pick one as there are too many. In the same tweet, she shared that she knows both Drake and Lil Wayne washed her out in Seeing Green and that she is woman enough to admit the same.

Way too many. All I know is that they washed me on #SeeingGreen I’m a woman enough to admit when I’ve been washed on a track by the Greats 🤣 and it’s ok #Barbz I’ve washed them b4. We’ll live through this one. I was still a lil rusty⚔️ I washed them in my head on #Fractions 😂 https://t.co/ZdPIqjOJn3 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 15, 2021

Nicki Minaj responds to fan questions on Twitter

The Anaconda singer also answered several other questions asked by her fans like how long did it take for her to write her verse for Seeing Green, her favourite song from Beam Me Up Scotty and many others. Check out Nicki Minaj's responses to fan questions right below.

That’s way too hard. Umm.



Gotta go hard - Wayne

Best I ever had - Drake

Itty bitty Piggy- big Draco

Keys under palm trees

Envy

Chiraq - G Herbo

Boss ass bitch - PTAF https://t.co/gIhCRFJfRB — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 15, 2021

Yes. I was so in tuned with my spiritual side. I can hear it in the raps. It’s like I knew things I wasn’t supposed to know yet. https://t.co/Iip2nEPDux — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 15, 2021

Honestly I kept coming back to it for like a week. I have like 7 diff versions of my verse on that song. 🥴 and no I’m not gonna upload them. 🙃 and I took out a very funny line from #Fractions a cpl days b4 we released. It was such a fkng Ki https://t.co/KsgQ2j3Xki — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 15, 2021

He hated rap music when he was in my tummy. He’d kick rlly hard. But he was bopping a lil bit to #SeeingGreen b4 I released it. While pregnant I could only play him soothing music like Enya/classical, etc. he’d be more relaxed. It’s why i couldn’t rlly complete my album preggers https://t.co/ovJAi2kZJ9 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 15, 2021

Great question. Yes. It was soooo needed for me. I appreciate u guys so much for waiting. But yea, very much needed that zen for important bonding time w|my son, getting back fluid w|writing & smthn else I don’t want to discuss yet. If u know u know. 🙏 https://t.co/DzFPpmq7Gz — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 15, 2021

About Nicki Minaj's songs

Nicki’s re-release of her 2009 tape is receiving an overwhelming response from her fans. Before dropping the new music, the rapper went on Instagram live to celebrate. Other than Seeing Green, the other two additions to the mixtape include Fractions and Crocodile Teeth. In the Instagram live, she also revealed that she will have an album on the way.

Nicki Minaj returned to Instagram on Friday after taking a hiatus from social media for two months and hinted that something is coming up. Captioning the post "Friday" Nicki posted two photos for herself holding two pink heart pillows over her body.

Nicki's last album Queen released in October 2018 and her last single Megatron released in June 2019. Nicki released her first studio album Pink Friday in 2010 which went triple platinum.

