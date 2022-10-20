Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Her Motherhood Experience; 'I've Had Anxiety...'

Trinidadian rapper and songwriter Nicki Minaj recently got candid about her motherhood experience. She gave birth to her first child, on September 30, 2020, whom she shares with her husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, according to TMZ. The rapper claimed that she is really attached to her son and often feels like her heart is being ripped out every time she is away from him.

"I remember being in the U.K. and just bawling. And when I try to FaceTime him, I get sad. So, I try to hold out on FaceTiming him because to then put the phone down is so difficult," she said in a conversation with E! News. Minaj further revealed that her son, who she has nicknamed 'Papa Bear' has never had a nanny.

"I'm a Trinidadian woman. Culturally, we're not really used to nannies and strangers taking care of the babies. It's not a bad thing when moms do it. It's just that I have to get conditioned. I have to get it out of my mind that it's a weird thing because there are tons of celebrities that are doing it and they're raising amazing children."

Further talking about her anxiety issues, Nicki said that she hates that she has more anxiety now, She said, "You're like, 'What if the one time I leave my child, I get that phone call? I think moms feel like they have to be perfect."

On her son's first birthday, Minaj headed to her Instagram handle and shared some pictures from a Kung Fu Panda-themed party held for him. "On Sept. 30th you turned 1. Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear. You're the best boy in the whole wide world. I don't know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you. #KungFuPanda," she wrote in the caption.

Image: Instagram/@nickiminaj