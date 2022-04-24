Nicki Minaj Opens Up About How Her Life Changed After She Turned Sober; 'I Am Loving Life'

Nicki Minaj is currently in a good place as she announced the same via social media. The 39-year-old rapper recently held a Q&A round on her official Twitter handle and answered several questions asked by her fans. While reacting to one of the questions, the High School rapper opened up about sobriety and revealed she is happy in her life.

During the session, a fan questioned Nicki Minaj if she was high. Nicki Minaj was quick enough to reply to the fan's query and mention how she is loving her life while being sober. She wrote, "No I'm sober & loving life. You ?" Minaj continued answering the question and mentioned in another tweet how she used to be happy being high. However, things have changed now as she is happy when she is sober. The Grammy-nominated rapper wrote, "I used to b happy when I was high. Now I'm happy when I'm sober. No judgement to anyone." She further suggested to her fans to "Be gentle with yourself."

Nicki Minaj further explained, "My eyes naturally look like that and ppl always think I’m high when I’m not wearing makeup." "Plus my eyes are naturally gray & I was born in the Caribbean islands of Cuba. The 1st paragraph was true tho," she added.

When Nicki Minaj revealed how becoming a mother changed her life

Nicki Minaj welcomed her son Simba back in September 2020 with her husband, Kenneth Petty. Earlier, this year, the rapper talked about how motherhood changed her during an appearance on The Late Late Show. Talking to the show host James Corden, Nicki Minar revealed becoming a mother made her see more good in people and in the universe. She mentioned how "It makes you more of a forgiving person" and added, "When I look at my son, I'm reminded that I am so blessed."

Nicki Minaj also added how she has realised becoming a mother is a dream for many women. She said, "Their dream is to have a child and not everybody gets that blessing." She continued and said, "So when you have a little baby, you are reminded every day like, 'Oh my God. Thank you, God, for this little gift.'"

