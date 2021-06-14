Nicki Minaj Reacts To T-Pain Saying That She Refused To Work With Him In 2007

Nicki Minaj and T-Pain are two of the biggest artists in the music industry. However, they haven't worked together on a project till now. But T-Pain disclosed that he did try to collaborate with Minaj on a track more than a decade ago, but she declined the offer. The former then responded saying that she doesn't remember the incident.

T-Pain reveals Nick Minaj refused to collaborate with him, the latter reacts

In an appearance on The 85 South Show, T-Pain recalled that he had plans to work with an up-and-coming artist, who was Nicki Minaj, back in 2007. But she ended up ghosting him, which left him heartbroken. He said that she was like an artist too and was working on her own thing. The Buy U a Drank singer asked her for a "quick little verse," and Nicki reportedly replied to him that she is working on her own sh*t too. He noted that her rejection was not necessarily "malicious," but admits that it was disheartening for him. "Maybe I was in love with Nicki Minaj," he asserted. Check out the video below.

The video posted by The Shade Room on Instagram went viral, currently having more than three million views with seven thousand plus comments. It caught much attention including that of Nicki Minaj's. She responded that she doesn't remember the incident "at all" but it definitely sounds like something she would say. Minaj questioned her thinking at that time and agreed that T-Pain was already a really "big artist" back in 2007, while she was still underground. The Barbie Dreams singer noted that she was under "so much pressure" to deliver and she has "all love" for Teddy Pain. She wrote that she has nothing but respect for his talent. Nicki Minaj revealed that she listened to every single detail of his song Go Hard with Kanye West. His record has taught her about harmonies and background vocals. Take a look at her comment below.





IMAGE: NICKI MINAJ AND TPAIN INSTAGRAM

