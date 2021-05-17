Nicki Minaj Reveals How Break From The Music Industry Helped Her Mental Health

Singer Nicki Minaj thinks that taking a break from the music industry has helped her mental health. Nicki Minaj hasn’t released an album since Queen, which released in 2018. Nicki recently hosted a Q&A session for her fans on Twitter through which she revealed and answered several queries of her fans.

Nicki Minaj thinks that taking a break from the music industry has helped her mental health in many ways. In a Q&A, one of the social media users asked “@NICKIMINAJ Has this hiatus impacted your mental health in a good way? Ik it’s been the hardest one thus far for us so I can only hope it was worth it #BeamMeUpScotty #SeeingGreen”. Nicki Minaj replied to this tweet and said, “Great question. Yes. It was soooo needed for me. I appreciate u guys so much for waiting. But yea, very much needed that zen for important bonding time w|my son, getting back fluid w|writing & smthn else I don’t want to discuss yet. If u know u know”. Take a look at the tweet below.

Great question. Yes. It was soooo needed for me. I appreciate u guys so much for waiting. But yea, very much needed that zen for important bonding time w|my son, getting back fluid w|writing & smthn else I don’t want to discuss yet. If u know u know. 🙏 https://t.co/DzFPpmq7Gz — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY OUT NOW (@NICKIMINAJ) May 15, 2021

In December 2019, Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to announce her retirement. She also stated that the reason for her retiring from the music industry is because she wants to concentrates on having a family. This update came after two months of her marriage with boyfriend Kenneth Petty. Nicki Minaj gave birth to her son on September 30, 2020.

In the Q&A session, Nicki Minaj also revealed a few things on her social media. When being asked if she plays her songs to her son Papa Bear, she said, “ He hated rap music when he was in my tummy. He’d kick rlly hard. But he was bopping a lil bit to #SeeingGreen b4 I released it. While pregnant I could only play him soothing music like Enya/classical, etc. he’d be more relaxed. It’s why i couldn’t rlly complete my album preggers.” Nicki Minaj also revealed that she will also go on a tour to the US very soon. Furthermore, when one of the users asked if Papa Bear is going to the next male rapper, she replied ‘Absolutely not’.

He hated rap music when he was in my tummy. He’d kick rlly hard. But he was bopping a lil bit to #SeeingGreen b4 I released it. While pregnant I could only play him soothing music like Enya/classical, etc. he’d be more relaxed. It’s why i couldn’t rlly complete my album preggers https://t.co/ovJAi2kZJ9 — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY OUT NOW (@NICKIMINAJ) May 15, 2021

Absolutely not! https://t.co/MpuwjssrTY — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY OUT NOW (@NICKIMINAJ) May 15, 2021

