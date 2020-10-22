Nicki Minaj Shares First Pic Of Her Baby As She Celebrates Anniversary With Hubby Kenneth

Hollywood songstress Nicki Minaj on Thursday, October 22, gave fans the first glimpse of her baby boy on the occasion of her first wedding anniversary with husband Kenneth Petty. Taking to her Instagram handle, Nicki Minaj shared a picture, which features the singer holding the newborn baby’s foot. Take a look at the pictures shared:

Also Read | Pakistan Army, Sindh Police Exchange Fire; Over A Dozen Dead in 'Civil War'-like Situation

Nicki Minaj's baby

In her caption, Nicki Minaj wished Kenneth Petty and wrote, “Happy Anniversary, my love ♥ï¸". Soon after Nicki shared the picture on Instagram, fans of the singer took to their social media handles to congratulate the couple on the anniversary. Some fans also expressed their excitement and showered blessings on the newborn. Take a look at how fans reacted to the pictures shared.

Also Read | Afghanistan Stampede Kills 12 Women Waiting For Visas To Enter Pakistan

When Nicki revealed the baby's gender

Nicki Minaj reportedly welcomed her first child at the beginning of October 2020 and had kept the gender of the baby under wraps. However, Nicki Minaj later broke her silence when she took to her Instagram handle to subtly drop the gender of the baby, as she shared few messages from Hollywood celebrities like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie Harlow, Karol G, who wished the singer on the newborn’s arrival. The singer confirmed that she has been blessed with a baby boy.

Also Read | Afghanistan Stampede Kills 12 Women Waiting For Visas To Enter Pakistan

In her caption, Nicki Minaj thanked Beyonce and many other celebrities for sending her wishes during these hard times. Adding to the same, Nicki mentioned that she is very grateful and admitted that she is ‘madly’ in love with her son. More so, Nicki added that her baby is her 'favourite liddo boy in the whole wide world'. Take a look.

Also Read | Pakistan Army, Sindh Police Exchange Fire; Over A Dozen Dead in 'Civil War'-like Situation

(Image credits: Nicki Minaj Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.