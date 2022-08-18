American pop singer Britney Spears is currently involved in a cold war with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. The feud between the ex-couple was triggered after Kevin claimed that the singer was being hateful towards their kids. Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's verbal spat has seen a lot of celebrities coming out and expressing their take on the matter. The latest celeb to react to the controversy is Nicki Minaj. The Trinidadian rapper backed Spears who "loves her kids more than life itself" and slammed "clown" Federline.

Nicki Minaj defends Britney Spears

During the August 16 episode of her live Queen Radio show, Nicki Minaj lashed out at Kevin Federline for claiming that Britney Spears' children are avoiding their mother for the past few months. Calling Kevin a 'clown', the 39-year-old rapper stated:

"Do understand what kind of a clown you have to be, to be a whole grown f—ing man and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin. To do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down."

Further, she also called Kevin a 'coward' and stated how he's using the media to defame Spears. Minaj continued:

"Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved. Using the person’s fame as this constant ‘gotcha’ moment and you think you’re not going to f—ing have karma from it? You think it’s OK? You think that anybody is going to feel sorry for you?"

Moreover, Minaj also asserted that Spears 'loves her kids more than life itself'. "How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be a part of your nonsense? They’re kids — they don’t know how detrimental this is, but you know. Leave her the f–k alone," added the Bang Bang singer.

For the unversed, ex-couple Kevin Federline and Britney Spears tied the knot in 2004 but the couple parted ways in 2006. The duo shares two sons- Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

Image: Instagram@dylankardashian/ AP