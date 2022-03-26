Nicki Minaj Surprises Fans With New Single 'We Go Up' In Collab With Fivio Foreign

Trinidadian rapper-songwriter Nicki Minaj recently surprised fans after she dropped her fourth song We Go Up on Friday. This is the singer’s fourth song in less than two months. For the fiery track, Nicki has collaborated with Fivio Foreign. The singer shared the song on Twitter while wishing fans ‘pink Friday.’

We Go Up features both fast and slow verses. Nicki raps, "Sitting in the back of the Benz and my feet go up/ B--he's don't come outside when the beef goes up. But I love the way they mob when we roll up/ These b--he's bums, when I see them, they make me throw up” which is the highlight of the song.

Nicki Minaj drops new song We Go Up

Announcing the song, the 39-year-old rap queen took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Oh yeah, #WeGoUp ft @FivioForeign is out everywhere. Happy #PinkFriday." This new track is the latest in a rapid-fire series of singles from the artist, whose track 'Blick Blick' with Coi Leray had come out just last week. The singer had teased the song earlier in the week, sharing a video of herself rapping along to the lyrics on Instagram, while writing, “I told @bigfenditv this song is scrapped from the album & we just had an hour-long argument."

The beautiful track by the singer comes a week after she hopped on Blick Black by Coi Leray last week. Before then, she released two tracks with Lil Baby: Do We Have a Problem? and Bussin. Minaj has shared that she’s working on her follow-up to 2018’s Queen. She re-released her iconic Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape last year.

Meanwhile, the singer was in the limelight earlier after she was dropped from the harassment lawsuit filed against her husband, Kenneth Petty by an alleged sexual assault victim who accused the latter. Jennifer Hough, the woman who is pursuing the case against Kenneth Petty, will continue to do so against him. The documents did not mention any reasons for the dropping of the lawsuit against her. Jennifer's lawyer Tyrone Blackburn was quoted as saying that the lawsuit against Nicki Minaj was 'voluntarily dismissed' in New York.

IMAGE: Instagram/NickiMinaj/FivioForeign_8FS: