Nicki Minaj’s Husband Put On House Arrest Over Threatening Cardi B’s Husband Offset

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been sentenced to house arrest for breaking the terms of his three-year probation. According to the court document acquired by Rolling Stone, Petty was sentenced by a federal judge in Los Angeles after he made threatening remarks against Cardi B’s husband and rapper Offset.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B share a long-running feud.

The two rappers have taken multiple jibes at each other on social media over the years.

They were involved in a physical altercation at a New York Fashion Week party in 2018.

Kenneth Petty shares threatening video against Offset

In the recorded video, Petty and a few of his friends were seen outside the New York City hotel where Offset was allegedly staying. Petty is heard uttering ominous phrases like, "Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral p***y!," in the video. The clips are a violation of his probationary conditions, which resulted in his house arrest.

Kenneth Petty's criminal record

Petty received a three-year probationary term and a fine of $55,000 after entering a guilty plea In July 2022. This followed after he failed to register as a sex offender in the state of California in 2020. He was found guilty in 1995 of attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl in the first degree and received a four-year prison sentence in New York.

For claims of recent harassment and intimidation, his accuser filed a lawsuit against Petty and Minaj in August 2021. His victim added that Petty's associates stated they paid to have a bounty placed on her head. In the end, the rapper was removed from the lawsuit. Soon after getting married, she and Petty moved to Los Angeles.

Unknown factors have rekindled the fight between Cardi, Minaj, and their spouses this time, but the social media backlash has fans enthralled. Tension had been building between the two female rappers for some time before they got into a fight during New York Fashion Week in 2018.