Nicki Minaj's Mother Opens Up About Difficult Marriage; Says Kids Motivated Her To Escape

Carol Maraj, Nicki Minaj’s mother, has written her own book wherein she speaks about a life that she led which was fraught with pain and abuse. The 61-year-old opened up in a conversation with Hollywood Reporter and revealed how it was her children who were her motivation to move out of an abusive marriage. While talking about her book Leaving My Pain, she also discussed how she had found it in herself to forgive her husband Robert and how she later became a champion for women who suffered a life of domestic abuse. Read on to know how her children helped her muster the courage to get out of her abusive marriage.

Nicki Minaj's family history of abuse

Nicki Minaj’s mother said that she was in a constant state of fear of how her relationship with her husband would affect her children and shape their outlook on life. She recalled thinking that her sons were seeing their father abuse her and they would think that this was the way of life they were supposed to follow. They would find a girl and they would do the same thing they had seen their father doing and expect their girl to put up with it because their mother was. She was afraid that if she allowed her children to see how controlling their father was, they would try to mirror that later in life.

She was also really worried about her daughter, she said Nicki Minaj would come up to her and ask her why she was allowing her father to treat her that way. She revealed fearing that her daughter would learn to be submissive and accept a lot of things that she had seen her mother accepting. She said she wondered if this would lead her daughter to find a man like her father and quietly accept abuse because her mother was.

Nicki Minaj had told Rolling Stone back in 2010 that her father used to abuse drugs, alcohol and her mother. Carol Maraj recalled the doubt and questions in her children’s eyes. She was ashamed to be seen as passive and just praying that things would resolve themselves if she put up with it but that was not the case. So, for her children, to be a good example, she left her husband even though she never divorced him.

IMAGE: CAROL MARAJ'S INSTAGRAM

