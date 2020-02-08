Nicole Scherzinger Broke Her 'back And A Rib' While Shooting For 'React'

Nicole Scherzinger took to her Instagram and other social media account to release a new music video where she reunites wth her former bandmates the Pussycat Dolls, React. The steaming music video includes fire, water sequences and some extreme dance moves performed by the singer. Many fans reacted that her video is exciting and a must-watch. However, recently the singer revealed that she injured herself while shooting for the racy music video.

Scherzinger, along with her bandmates are seen boldly dancing to the peppy beats of the song, donning PVC material outfits. The video graphics come off rather dangerous, as Nicole danced in front of fire, water, and on metal surfaces.

When asked about the tough dance sequences, Nicole answered that they broke their backs and few of their ribs while shooting for the MV. Adding to this, she expressed that she wanted to do it for the fans. She gave it a hundred per cent for the success of the video. She revealed all this in an Instagram video after fans asked her a few questions.

In response to the intense routine, Nicole Scherzinger’s rugby player beau Thom Evans said that he was astonished to see the kind of efforts and discipline that went into the whole music video. He has never seen such intense work even in his career according to Nicole Scherzinger.

She also mentioned in the Instagram video that, they pushed each other and mastered their moves until they physically could. Some dance moves on the floor required some extreme agility and flexibility.

Watch the full video of React:

