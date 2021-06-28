Nicole Scherzinger's Birthday: Take The Quiz And Guess Her Song Based On The Lyrics

Nicole Scherzinger is an American singer, songwriter and Television personality. The singer gained fame as the lead singer of the girl group the Pussycat Dolls. The group was one of the world's best-selling girl groups of all time. Post her stint in the girl group, Nicole Scherzinger transitioned as s solo artist and released her studio album's, Killer Love (2011) and Big Fat Lie (2014). Throughout her career, the singer has sold over 16 million records as an artist, and more than 54 million records with the Pussycat Dolls. On the occasion of Nicole Scherzinger's birthday take a quick and guess her songs with lyrics

Nicole Scherzinger quiz

1. I remember like it was yesterday, First kiss and I knew you changed the game you have me, exactly, well you want it,And I'm on it.

A. AmenJena

B. Baby Love

C. Big Fat Lie

D. Bang

2. Roll up on your love like a drive-by, We doing it everywhere Holding on, baby, like I'm gonna die. Laying in this bed like I been shot love the way you give it to me can't lie.

A. AmenJena

B. Baby Love

C. Big Fat Lie

D. Bang

3. I ain't never had my heart broken, When I say that, I should start choking, I could say I never lacked a father figure, But I only seek out men to be my father figure.

A. AmenJena

B. Baby Love

C. Big Fat Lie

D. Bang

4. The world spit me out and I was spinning around, lost in a free fall, Forever going down, and breakin' through the ground, When I thought I reached the end, I start to fall again.

A. Boomerang

B. Breakfast in Bed

C. Don't Hold Your Breath

D. Everybody

5. You can't touch me now, there's no feeling left, If you think I'm coming back, don't hold your breath, What you did to me, boy, I can't forget, If you think I'm coming back, don't hold your breath, I was under your spell for such a long time.

A. Boomerang

B. Breakfast in Bed

C. Don't Hold Your Breath

D. Everybody

6. You've been crying, Your face is a mess, Come in baby, You can wipe your tears on my dress, She's hurt you again, I can tell

Oh, I know that looks so well.

A. Breakfast in Bed

B. Baby Love

C. Bang

D. Everybody

7. In the lights in your eyes, I'm resting peaceful by your side, by your side And you turn like the tides, I was all wasted, And there goes my whole life.

A. Breakfast in Bed

B. Baby Love

C. Bang

D. Everybody

8. I saw you talking on the phone, I know that you are not alone, But you steal my heart away, Yeah you steal my heart away, You're acting like you're on your own, But I saw you standing with a girl.

A. Heartbeat

B. Baby Love

C. Bang

D. Everybody

Answers

1. Baby Love

2.Bang

3. Big Fat Lie

4.Boomerang

5.Don't Hold Your Breath

6.Breakfast in Bed

7.Everybody

8.Heartbeat

