Nightwish’ Bassist And Co-vocalist Marko Hietala Announces His Departure From The Band

Nightwish’s bassist and co-vocalist Marko Hietala has announced his departure from the band. He took to Instagram to announce the same. He penned down a note and stated the reason behind him quitting the band. Fans and followers were very sad and loaded the post with likes and comments.

Marko Hietala leaves Nightwish -

Marko Hietala shared a picture of himself on Instagram and wrote that he was leaving Nightwish and his public life. He said that for quite a few years he had not been able to feel validated by that life. He continued saying that they had streaming company big guns demanding 9/5 work from artists of inspiration while unfairly sharing the profits. He said that they were the banana republic of the music industry.

He went on writing that biggest tour promoters squeeze percentages even from their merchandise while paying dividends to the Middle East. He admitted that some theocracies could take the money from the music that could get one beheaded or jailed without appearing as hypocrites. He said these were just a couple of examples.

He further said that the past year forced him to stay home and think and he found himself very disillusioned about many things. He said he found out that he needed validation. For him to write, sing and play, he needed to find some new reasons and inspiration. He said that it was even in his book that he was a chronic depressive. He continued saying that it was dangerous for him and the people around him if he would continue. He reassured his fans by saying that some of the thoughts were dark awhile ago but he was fine and had his two songs, wife, family, friends, a dog and lots of love.

He also said that he did not think that he would be gone for good. He wrote that conspiracy was the word of the day and for the people who liked them he said that his 55th birthday is coming soon on January 14 and he had certainly done his time. He said blaming, for instance, was an insult to Tuomas and his free-thinking.

He concluded by saying that there were a couple of things that he had agreed to do in 2021. With respect, he asked the media, bands, artists projects and others to not ask him for anything within the coming year. He said that he had some reinventing to do. He hoped to tell everybody about the same in 2022, without promising. He ended his note with an apology.

