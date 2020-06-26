Nikhita Gandhi Reveals She Was Once Replaced By Someone With 'more Pull' In The Industry

Bollywood Singer Nikhita Gandhi recently spoke up about the rich and the powerful and the kind of influence they have on the music industry. The singer revealed that she was once replaced by another voice who had more connections with the powerful. She also revealed her way of looking at the matter and it has a lot to do with positivity.

Nikhita Gandhi on unjust practices in the music industry

After the sad demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a number of people in various industries are speaking up on the topic of nepotism and the grave effect that it has on outsiders. After shocking revelations made by singer Sonu Nigam, people are convinced that the music industry also holds similar secrets.

In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, singer Nikhita Gandhi was asked about her stand on the issue brought to the forefront by Sonu Nigam. The singer stated that there are many people in the industry who suffer because of this kind of behaviour. She also revealed an instance where she had recorded a piece for a film, but it was eventually replaced by somebody who had more pull and connections in the industry. Nikhita Gandhi was of the view that it is great to see people speak up on the issue as it requires a lot of courage to bring out such unjust practices.

Read Sonu Nigam Lends Voice To Jitendra Kumar's 'Do Ka Chaar' From 'Chaman Bahaar'; Watch

Also read Sonu Nigam Warns 'you May Soon Hear Of Suicides In Music Industry'; exposes 'Music Mafia'

When Nikhita Gandhi was asked about how she deals with such unjust practices, she revealed her personal way of looking at it. She was of the stance that her peace of mind is the most important thing to her and hence she does not let it bother her. Speaking about the constant cycle that this forms, she said it has happened to many good and veteran singers in the past. Nikhita Gandhi was of the belief that if she has been replaced by someone, she has probably replaced someone unknowingly as well. She said that if she was the one to replace somebody, she would feel horrible and wouldn’t knowingly take up such a project.

Read Sonu Nigam Makes Damning Revelations About 'music Mafia', Alludes To Salman Khan

Also read Sonu Nigam Says He Will Stay With His Son In Dubai Until The Situation Normalises

Image Courtesy: Nikhita Gandhi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.