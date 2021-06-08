Nikki Tamboli And Tony Kakkar's Upcoming Track Number Likh's Release Date Revealed

Singer Tony Kakkar is back with another song and recently took to Instagram to share the release date of his new track. The Kurta Pajama singer shared the poster of the song as well which featured Nikki Tamboli. Here's everything you need to know about Tony's new track Number Likh and its release date.

Tony Kakkar shares Number Likh's release date on Instagram

Neha Kakkar's brother and singer Tony Kakkar took to his official Instagram handle earlier today and shared the first poster of his upcoming track titled Number Likh. The song will feature Tony Kakkar as well as Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Nikki Tamboli. The poster showed Nikki and Tony posing for the cameras with a telephone booth in the background. The track will be written, composed, and sung by Tony Kakkar and the music video will be directed by Agam-Azeem. Number Likh track's release date is slated to be June 18, 2021. Along with the poster, Kakkar captioned it, "#NumberLikh 📞📞 Dropping super soon. 🔥"

Netizens react to Tony Kakkar's song announcement

Singer Tony Kakkar has a following of 7.6 million people on the social networking site and his latest post garnered close to 150k likes within a couple of hours. Fans and followers of the Shona Shona singer took to the comments section and expressed their excitement for the new track. While one of his fans commented saying, "U rock it❤️ surely your song supeerbb duper hit tony bhai❤️❤️", another one stated, "Super excited brother❤️❤️❤️".

Tony Kakkar's songs

Neha Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar's brother Tony Kakkar made his Bollywood debut in 2012, as a music director with the film Mr. Bhatti on Chutti. Since then, he has written, composed, and sung mostly all album tracks. In 2015, he founded Desi Music Factory, a record label along with Anshul Garg. The Shona Shona singer has had a busy year and has released four tracks in 2021, including Gale Lagana Hai, Booty Shake, Tera Suit, and Oh Sanam. His songs Shona Shona featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla and Tera Suit featuring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been major hits and have more than 100 million views on Youtube each.

Image - Nikki Tamboli, Tony Kakkar's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.