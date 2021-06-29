Nikki Tamboli Ecstatic As Her Song 'Number Likh' With Tony Kakkar Reaches 25 Million Mark

Nikki Tamboli is quite ecstatic as her recently released music video Number Likh has reached the 25 million mark on YouTube. The track has been sung by Tony Kakkar and was released on June 18, 2021. Nikki took to her Instagram handle to share a fun video of her dancing to the song with Tony, Riaz Aly and Rohit Zinzurke.

Nikki Tamboli’s Number Likh music video hits 25 million

In the Instagram reel shared by Nikki, she and the others are enacting the chorus of the song. Nikki is wearing a peach coloured skirt and top and has paired her outfit with matching heels. Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “25 million”, followed by a couple of heart emojis.

As soon as Nikki’s post was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to congratulate her and shower love on the post. Many have commented using the red heart and fire emojis as well. See their reactions below.

A look into Nikki Tamboli’s Instagram

The 24-year-old actor recently shared a series of pictures with Milind Gaba on her Instagram. She featured in Milind’s peppy music video titled Shanti. In the pictures shared by Nikki, she is seen wearing a black mini dress and her hair is left open. Milind Gaba, too, is donning black overalls and his hair is styled in spikes. He is also sporting a pair of funky-looking sunglasses. In the caption of the post, Nikki quoted the lyrics of their Shanti song and wrote, “Tum Mujhe Bhool Jao Janeman Ye Kabhi Hone Nahi Dunga.”

A couple of days ago, Nikki shared a video compilation of the stunts she performed at Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In the video, she is seen screaming with fear as reptiles and insects crawled on her. In the caption of the post, it was written, “Cape Town mein shuru hone wala hai 'Darr' aur 'Dare' ka ultimate battleground. Dekhiye @nikki_tamboli ko apne darr ka saamna karte huye Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 mein, coming soon on #Colors #KKK11.” This stunt-based reality show is going to premiere soon on Colors TV.

Nikki Tamboli's videos

Nikki also featured in a Punjabi music video titled Kalla Reh Jayenga which is sung by Jass Zaildar. The track has received 6.6 million views on YouTube. Her song Shanti with Milind Gaba has garnered 18 million views on the video-sharing platform.

Image: STILL FROM NUMBER LIKH MUSIC VIDEO

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.