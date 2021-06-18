Nikki Tamboli To Feature In Music Video Of Milind Gaba's Upcoming Party Track ‘Shanti’

Nikki Tamboli shot to fame after her stint at a reality TV show. Since then, the actor has appeared in a bunch of music videos. She is also among one of the 13 participants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which is set to premiere in July 2021. Apart from the reality show, Nikki Tamboli will be next seen alongside singer Milind Gaba in his next music video Shanti. Here's all about the upcoming funky party track.

Milind Gaba and Nikki Tamboli to appear in the song Shanti

The upcoming song by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series unites singer Milind Gaba and actor Nikki Tamboli for the first time. The duo will share the screen space for the party song Shanti. This is the second time that Milind Gaba and Bhushan Kumar are collaborating on a project. Their first project, Nachunga Aise was a success among the fans for using Virtual Production Technology. Their next project Shanti is said to be an upbeat party song, with an equally quirky and colourful music video. The makers promise cute and fun chemistry between Nikki and Milind. The singer will be seen wooing the actor during a fun karaoke session.

Nikki, who is currently away in Cape Town, South Africa, filming for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 filmed the music video a few months ago, before leaving for the reality show. Milind Gaba contributed majorly to the music and lyrics in the song, with additional contribution from Asli Gold for the rap. The music video is set to premiere on June 22, 2021.

About Nikki Tamboli and Milind Gaba

Nikki Tamboli has appeared in several music videos like Kalla Reh Jayega, Birthday Pawri, etc. She also appeared in the Telugu film Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, where she showed her dance moves on a party track. Her latest appearance is marked in Tony Kakkar's song Number Likh.

Milind Gaba is a well-known singer, rapper and also songwriter, primarily associated with the Punjabi music industry. He has delivered several hit songs like Nazar Lag Jayegi, Yaar Mod Do, She Don't Know. He has also worked as an actor in the Punjabi language film Stupid 7.

