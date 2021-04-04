Nimrat Khaira Has Received These Nominations And Award For Her Work In Punjabi Cinema

Nimrat Khaira an emerging Indian actor and singer. She has prominently worked in Punjab-language movies and songs. Nimrat has mesmerized many fans with her performances in her films. Know all awards and nominations that the artist has earned.

Nimrat Khaira’s awards and nominations

Nimrat Khaira made her acting debut in the 2017 released drama movie Lahoriye. Written and directed by Amberdeep Singh, it stars Amrinder Gill, Sargun Mehta, Yuvraj Hans, Sardar Sohi, and Guggu Gill. Nimrat played the role of Harleen Kaur, sister of lead character Kikkar Singh, essayed by Amrinder.

The story is about the effects of the partition of India on Punjab. It deals with modern India and how two people of different religions and countries start to love each other and come together by connecting their values of the same culture as Punjabis. The first addition to Nimrat Khaira’s songs in films was in Lahoriye as she voiced the female version of Akhar, penned by Surinder Sadhpuri from music by Jatinder Shah. The actor got nominations at two different functions and even won in one category.

Best Debut Performance at Brit Asia Awards

Best Supporting Actress at Brit Asia Awards

Best Female Vocalist at Brit Asia Awards – Winner

Best Debut Female at PTC Punjabi Film Awards

In the same year, Nimrat Khaira sung the Dubai Wale Shaikh song with Gippy Grewal. It was for the family-drama film Manje Bistre starring Gippy and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles with Karamjit Anmol, Jaggi Singh, Sardar Sohi, and Hobby Dhaliwal in supporting roles. The Bhangra track turned out to be a chartbuster and currently has more than 35 million views on YouTube. This addition to Nimrat Khaira’s songs was nominated at an award.

Best playback singer (female) at Filmfare Awards Punjabi

Nimrata Khaira’s movies include Afsar directed by Gulshan Singh. It features her, Tarsem Jassar, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Karamjit Anmol in lead roles. There were several of Nimrat Khaira’s songs that were part of the film. It includes Sun Sohniye with Ranjit Bawa, Udhaar Chalda with Gurman Bhullar, and her solo track Khat. She was nominated for her vocal performance in 2019.

Best Female Playback Vocalist at Brit Asia TV Awards

Promo Image Source: nimratkhairaofficial Instagram