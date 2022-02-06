Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, the voice that inspired generations of Indians and remains one of the biggest music icons of the country, passed away at the age of 92, on Sunday, due to multiple organ failures. The singing legend has inspired generations of musicians, many of whom were very close to her heart. Lata Mangeshkar's passing has left many fans devastated including playback singer Nitin Mukesh, who cried inconsolably after learning the sad news.

Lata Mangeshkar was very close to the Mukesh family and inspired three generations of artists - Mukesh Mathur, Nitin Mukesh & Neil Nitin Mukesh - with Neil being named by Lata herself.

Remembering the legendary singer, an emotional Nitin Mukesh told Republic TV, "I had a lifetime of memory with (Lata Mangeshkar) and received so much love from her. She knew my father since before I was born. I have traveled with her, learned so much from her. Even discipline and dedication to art. God's divine blessing was her voice and she, in turn, returned that gift by singing in His praise all the time."

'My father is inconsolable': Neil Nitin Mukesh

Nitin Mukesh's son, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also took to Twitter to share rare pictures of the legendary singer and his grandfather Mukesh and father Nitin Mukesh. He wrote, "Cannot even begin to tell you what my family feels at this moment. We are devastated. For my father, music began with her and ended with her. He is inconsolable. Lata didi was the Goddess that my father and all of us worshiped SAAKSHAT SARASWATI. (sic)"

Cannot even begin to tell you what my family feels at this moment 💔 We are devastated. For my father @nitinmukesh9 , music began with her and ended with her. He is inconsolable. Lata didi was the Goddess that my father and all of us worshiped ❤️🙏🏻SAAKSHAT SARASWATI. pic.twitter.com/Ygy12aZS2A — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) February 6, 2022

4 generations of the Mukesh Family simply love her. 3 have not only worked with her but owe our identities to her , don’t forget she named me ❤️🙏🏻. She is one with God ❤️ we will love you forever ❤️❤️❤️ — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) February 6, 2022

Speaking to Republic, Nitin Mukesh recalled that Lata Mangeshkar was very concerned about his family's health after they contracted COVID-19 last year, and called him every day to check on his health.

"Last year, when I was down with COVID-19, she would ring me up every day to enquire about my health and send me a beautiful Ram Darbar, she said, 'Mukesh bhaiya Ram Bhakt the.' (Your father was a Ram Bhakt, I am sending you Ram Darbar. He will take care of you," recalled the singer.

Nitin said that life will not be the same for his family as he cannot imagine his life without her. "She was my only weakness. I listened to her even more than my father, whom I idolized. What gives me great satisfaction is that she knew how much I loved her. I need not say more," he said.