'No One Like Bappi Lahiri', Says Udit Narayan; Adds 'big Loss For Industry'

Speaking on the tragic news on Bappi Lahiri's demise that India woke up to, singer Udit Narayan said that he was such a 'good human being' and that the industry seems to be cursed with first Lata ji and now Bappi da leaving it. Udit Narayan also talked about his bond with the legendary 'Disco king'. According to media reports, Lahiri died of obstructive sleep apnea on late Tuesday night at Mumbai's CritiCare hospital.

'Bappi Lahiri's aura was magnificent' says Udit Narayan

"I can't believe this, first Lata didi now Bapi da, this is very sad, I feel like film industry has been cursed, what can I say about him, he was such a good human being. I remember I used to visit him and he used to spread so much love. It is a big loss for the film and music industry, I pray for the family. He was such a great singer there was no one like him in music direction, he has given all types of music and especially the disco songs as he has been given the title of Disco king. I always shared a great bond with him, when his mother and father were there I used to go to his place when his parents were there, his aura was magnificent," he added.

What happened to the 'Disco King'?

The 'Disco king' was discharged from hospital on Monday, however, last evening, he was again rushed to hospital after his health deteriorated, informed Dr Deepak Namjoshi, who was treating Lahiri. He had earlier suffered from COVID & was in ICU for 18 days in January. The reports also revealed the reason behind the iconic singer's death stating that he passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.

The moment the news about Bappi Lahiri's demise surfaced online, the fans expressed their shock at the tragic update. While many of them hoped for his soul to rest in peace, others expressed their grief on losing another legendary singer after Lata Mangeshkar. Some fans also remembered his unique style and disco music and stated that he and his music will be cherished forever.