Noel Gallagher Reveals The Major Reason Why His Ex-band 'Oasis' Shouldn’t Reunite

Noel Gallagher is popularly known as the lead vocalist of the rock band Oasis. He left the band in 2009 to form Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. In a recent interview, Noel revealed that there will not be any reunion of the band Oasis. He spoke about how things have changed after the band broke up. He also spoke about the documentary of Oasis' performance.

Noel Gallagher said he doesn't feel like having a reunion with Oasis

Oasis’ Knebworth concert documentary is all set to release this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band. Their fans have been hoping that the band gets a reunion after the release of the documentary. However, during an interview with Australia’s The Project TV, Noel Gallagher mentioned that the legacy of the band is set in stones. He added that if people had seen the band, they would know what the chaos was all about. The 53-year-old singer said that he was constantly being asked about the reunion but he just doesn't feel like it.

Noel mentioned that when a person is in a band, they always have to compromise something. So he wouldn't come up with that idea. He shared that it is exhaustive to run it through 4 members of the team and after six weeks someone would call it off because their cat is sick. Noel likes to take his decisions all by himself. He said that Oasis was done and that they would never meet again.

About Oasis' documentary

Jake Scott is helming the documentary which will showcase the UK band’s popular Knebworth House concert of 1996. It will be produced by Ridley Scott’s RSA Films while Noel Gallagher's brother Liam and he will be serving as the executive producers. There were a lot of stories that the documentary was a biopic but Noel mentioned that they had professionally shot the concert and decided to reveal the videos to their fans.

About Noel Gallagher's songs

Noel Gallagher's latest songs If Love Is the Law, She Taught Me How to Fly, Just One Kiss and Not Over Yet have garnered him a new set of young fans. He rose to popularity after the release of the first album of the band titled Definitely Maybe in 1994. Their last two albums were called Don't Believe the Truth and Dig Out Your Soul which released in 2008.

