Noor Jehan Made THIS Prediction When Lata Mangeshkar Sang In Front Of Her

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy of thousands of songs sung in a staggering three dozen languages. She began her career at the age of 13 and has worked with legends from the Indian playback music scene such as Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam, etc.

During the early years of her career, Lata was asked to sing in front of legendary Pakistani singer Noor Jehan. The Bharat Ratna winning singer disclosed the story to author and filmmaker Nasreen Munni Kabir, who wrote her biography, In Her Own Voice, stating that once she was on the set of the movie, Badi Maa, which was released in 1945, the director of the film Master Vinayak introduced her to Noor Jehan who asked her to sing.

Noor Jehan made THIS prediction about Lata Mangeshkar

Lata further told to Nasreen Munni Kabir that she sang Raag Jaijaiwanti. But then Noor Jehan requested that she sing a film song, so Lata Ji chose RC Boral's Jeevan hai bekaar bina tumhaare from the film, Wapas. She continued by saying that Noor Jehan seemed to love her voice and advised her to keep practising. She further stated that Noor Jehan told her that she would be a great singer one day.

The legendary singer was also remembered in Pakistan. Dr Shahid Masood, who is a political commentator, paid tribute to Mangeshkar describing her as a sister and recognising the end of an era. Pakistani actor Imran Abbas also reacted to Lata Mangeshkar's demise stating that the entire world has lost a legend, Hum News reported.

Accolades and achievements of Lata Mangeshkar

In her career, Lata Mangeshkar received three National Awards as Best Female Playback Singer for the films Parichay, Kora Kagaz, and Lekin. The iconic vocalist also received the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, for her outstanding career and services to the Indian music industry. Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki is Lata Mangeshkar's most recent song, which was released in 2019 as a tribute to the Indian Army.

(Image: @SaithAbdullah99/Twitter)