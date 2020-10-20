Nora Fatehi And Guru Randhawa's Net Worth Details As 'Nach Meri Rani' Video Releases

Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi are popular celebrities from the Indian entertainment industry and the two recently collaborated for a music video, Naach Meri Rani. Here is the combined net worth of both the celebrities as their latest song has been released. Read on to know information about their net worth.

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa net worth

Guru Randhawa's net worth

According to Filmysiyappa, Guru Randhawa’s net worth is $ 3.8 million. This when converted to INR, it amounts to over Rs 26 crores. Moreover, the singer has several luxury cars and immovable assets in his name.

Reportedly, the artist owns a BMW GT that is worth over ₹70 lakhs and a Toyota Fortuner that is worth over ₹45 lakhs. Guru Randhawa also owns a Range Rover Evoque that is worth over ₹1 crore and a Mercedes C Class that is also worth over ₹1 crore. Guru Randhawa owns a Lamborghini Gallardo that is worth over ₹5 crores.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Source of income

Guru Randhawa earns a major part of his income by releasing music albums and by collaborating with other celebrities on music projects. He hosts many live events for which he charges Rs 10 lakh for each event. Moreover, he endorses several brands and is often seen in many ad commercials.

Nora Fatehi's net worth

According to Filmysiyappa, Nora Fatehi’s net worth is $ 1.5 million. This, when converted amounts to Rs 11 crores in INR. According to the website, Nora demands at least Rs 60 Lakh for one song that she gets featured in. Moreover, she endorses several brands and for each brand, according to reports, the actor gets Rs 5 lakh.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Nach Meri Rani

Singer-musician Guru Randhawa and actor-dancer Nora Fatehi recently collaborated for a music video, Naach Meri Rani. The song released on October 19th and has gone viral among the fans of the two. The song is about a scientist, who creates a robot and the robot takes the form of Nora Fatehi as she grooves on the beats. The song has been received well by the audience.

Nach Meri Rani music video

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Image credits: Guru Randhawa Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.