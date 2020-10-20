Nora Fatehi Broke Her Heels While Dancing On The Sets Of 'Nach Meri Rani'

Dancer and actor Nora Fatehi donned two separate pairs of footwear with the same outfit in her song Naach Meri Rani. Nora Fatehi is a dedicated dancer and that is completely seen in her videos. The dancer apparently broke a pair of high heels while shooting and makers had to arrange a new pair of shoes to complete the shoot.

Nora Fatehi breaks shoes on sets of Nach Meri Rani

Nora Fatehi was so engrossed in her performance that she almost forgot she had been wearing a delicate pair of heels. While performing some of her dance moves, she broke her limited edition heels and her shoe broke into pieces. The team then had to arrange a different pair of shoes to complete the song. If you closely observe, you would notice, Nora Fatehi wears two different sets of shoes in the song.

Speaking about the incident, Nora Fatehi said that Nach Meri Rani is a very upbeat and groovy song. She added that was extremely excited to get into the groove of her character. The actress further said that her moves required strong footwork and powerful leg movements and when they shot for the first day, she gave it her all. She said that the heels of her shoes ripped off and the team had to arrange another pair as the shoot was yet to complete.

With just a glimpse of the rehearsals of Nora Fatehi's Nach Meri Rani, fans created a storm across social media anticipating the release of the song. Witnessing the sneak peek into the high-octane dance routine of the video, fans started imitating her steps, looking up to their inspirational icon.

Recently, the poster of Naach Meri Rani featuring Nora Fatehi released, creating a stir amongst the audience for the bold and fierce avatar of the performer. Flaunting icey purple tresses with silver sequined attire, Nora Fatehi caused a storm on the internet.

