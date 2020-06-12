Norah Jones Calls 'Pick Me Up Off The Floor' A 'very Personal And Therapeutic Experience'

Jazz singer and music producer Norah Jones has dropped her seventh studio album today. Norah, in a recent interview with Associated Press talked about her highly anticipated album’s journey and songwriting process. She also spoke about the meaning behind her album’s name.

Norah Jones releases the seventh album, Pick Me Up Off the Floor

American- Indian jazz singer Norah Jones is considered to be one of the greatest jazz artists of all time. The nine-time Grammy award winner has delivered several hit singles and albums in her musical career. Apart from being an acclaimed songwriter and singer, she is also known as a brilliant pianist.

In a recent interview with Associated Press, Norah discussed the idea behind the name of her album. The album’s name has two major meanings. According to Norah she picked up many of her recent songs and put it together in this album. The second is the title's literal meaning, thus documenting the feeling of desperation.

Also read | Norah Jones Dedicates Rousing Musical Act To George Floyd, Says 'actions Speak Volumes'

Norah Jones’ seventh album has 11 tracks. Songs like How I Weep, Hurts to Be Alone, Heartbroken, Day After, and Stumble On My Way. According to Norah Jones, these songs helped the 41-year-old artist to derive the album’s title. But, Jones also made sure to not have the entire album dedicated to the sad moments. She has also included songs like I’m Alive and To Live to lighten up the mood.

While talking about these 11 tracks, Norah Jones said that a lot on this album is “very personal” to her. She also revealed that she was sad when she wrote a lot of them. Even though she did not reveal much about this sad phase, Norah Jones added that getting the sad songs out of her system helped her heal.

Also read | COVID-19: Norah Jones, Other Artists Write To YouTube, FB Over Trouble, Have 2 Requests

She dug deep as she opened up about this healing process. She said that putting her feelings out in songs “is a good way to release her sadness”. She also deemed these songs as a major outlet for unhappy emotions. Apart from this therapeutic writing process, Norah Jones revealed that she lived with her songs and constantly listened to them while doing household chores. This helped her understand what more do these songs need or what can be removed.

While speaking about her next project, Norah Jones said that she planning to have one-off sessions since it gives her “freedom”. But now that she stuck in her house due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she is busy writing new songs. Apart from working on her music, she is also spending time with her kids.

Also read | WATCH: Norah Jones' Soul-stirring Tribute To Father Pandit Ravi Shankar On His Centenary

Also read | Anoushka Shankar Pays Father Ravi Shankar A Virtual Tribute On His 100th Birth Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.