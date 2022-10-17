Norwegian Crew Recreates ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga’ With Anil Kapoor; Netizens React

A Norwegian dance crew named Quick Style is winning hearts on the internet by nailing the Hindi song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, but with a twist. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor also joined the crew as he matched steps with them on the same song. This is not the first time that the group of dancers perform Desi steps on Bollywood songs, earlier they also busted crazy moves on popular songs like Kala Chashma, Chura Ke Dil Mera and more which garnered a lot of praise from the Indian audience.

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo star headed to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which the Norwegian dance crew could be seen acting on the famous Hindi song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. While the group together enjoys the song, Kapoor was seen sitting beside them under a tree pointing his hand towards a direction where he and the group starts moving. "Always listen to the seasoned one @anilskapoor," Quick Style captioned the post. The group also commented, "One of the most brilliant individuals both ON and OFF screen," while Anil Kapoor dropped hearts in the comments section. Watch the video here:

Netizens were amazed to witness Quick Style performing steps on the Hindi song and left heartfelt reactions in the comments section. An Instagram user wrote, "Need a back story on this!!! This is huge guys congratulations," another one commented, "Best thing on the internet today!!" A netizen wrote, "Was literally waiting for this like mad since we saw yesterday's post" and others dropped hearts.

Earlier, the group garnered attention after it recreated Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's hit number Kala Chashma. Clad in suits and sunglasses, the group of dancers showcased crazy moves as they perform Kala Chashma, Chura Ke Dil Mera and more songs. Watch:

Image: Instagram/@thequickstyle