NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick Reveals When He Couldn’t Be In The Same Room With THIS Guy

NSYNC was one of the popular American boy bands that was a huge hit among fans between 1995 till the year the band disbanded in 2002. As one of the popular members of NSYNC, Chris Kirkpatrick recently collaborated with The Backstreet Boys members, the artists talked about his past rivalries with them and how it changed to having mutual respect between them.

NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick on his rivalry with Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean

According to reports by Variety, Chris Kirkpatrick recently made a debut collaboration with one of the Backstreet Boys members, AJ McLean. The duo came together for their single, Air, and held a surprise performance at the Music for Life fundraiser for Victoria’s Voice Foundation. As they performed on the stage, they even debated about their own bands as to whose one was superior.

Later on, as they sat down for the interaction, they announced the 98 Degrees/Backstreet/NSYNC World Stadium Tour to be held in 2022 and spoke about how they always admired them and would love to do something together. Chris Kirkpatrick then admitted that he could not bear Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean during the NSYNC’S Heyday. He then recalled that there was a time when he could not be in the same room with him and but there was still mutual respect between them as they were all now grown-ups and had become parents. Speaking about the work of the trio, he stated that reflecting on things, it was cool to see what each of the bands did and how it all worked together. He then added that it really was this symbiotic relationship with Backstreet, 98 degrees, NSYNC and even O-Town and other bands that came in.

When one of the other members, Timmons, spoke about how they had mutual respect for them and there was no competitive situation, appreciating the opportunities that they had to do together, Chris Kirkpatrick intervened and replied how it was a lie. He mentioned that back in the day, there was competitiveness along with the underlying things that they all had and confessed how he was afraid of him.

IMAGE: CHRIS KIRKPATRICK'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.