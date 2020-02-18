Nucleya To DJ Chetas; Top DJs In India Who Have Made Audience Sway To Their Tunes

The recent love for EDM i.e. Electronic Dance Music in India has given a platform to many DJ’s to showcase their talent. EDM is made up of genres like Trance, Dubstep, Drum & Bass and many more. It has become globally mainstream and has taken Indian Youth by storm. There are many Indian DJ’s who chose EDM to claim their Name to Fame. Here is a compilation of a few DJ’s who have made audiences sway to their tunes.

Nucleya

Nucleya is the name that has become synonyms to this genre of music to the Indian audience. Udyan Sagar or Nucleya is arguably said to be the King of Indian EDM and is also one of the most talented DJ’s in the country. Nucleya is popular for his genre-bending productions, combining EDM with traditional Indian musical instruments and ambient sounds. Fans can never forget his hit albums Raja Baja and Bass Rani. Nucleya has also shared the DJ console with some well-known international DJs like Skrillex and Diplo.

DJ Chetas

DJ Chetas is a popular name amongst the Indian music fanatics. He became famous because of his famous Bollywood mashups. DJ Chetas is also the official DJ of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. His famous mashups include the Break-up mashup, Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani mashup, Cocktail mashup and many more. DJ Chetas is a music producer who understands the audience and makes music that transcends them into a musical high. He is also the only Indian DJ with a phone application promoting dance music to the audiences.

Lost Stories

Lost Stories was started by two music enthusiast Prayag and Rishabh and now they have reached the peak of the EDM industry globally. Lost stories’ official mixes Faded and Wherever I Go were ranked at the 52nd position in the DJ mash-up in India. Their fan following crossed all bounds after their collaboration with Armaan Malik for the Justin Bieber cover Sorry. Lost stories have performed in many international music festivals like Tomorrowland, Mysteryland, Sunburn and Supersonic.

