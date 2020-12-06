Nucleya's Birthday: 'Laung Gawacha' To 'Bass Rani'; Artist's Top Songs To Groove To

Nucleya is one of India's well-known electronic music producers. The artist controls the music charts successfully with his irresistible grooves. Nucleya is successful, mixing EDM with traditional Indian musical instruments and ambient sounds for his genre-bending productions. He is known for hit albums such as Raja Baja, Bass Rani, and many more. Nucleya has also shared the DJ console with some well-known international DJs including Skrillex and Diplo. The singer has also turned a year older today. On Nucleya's birthday, here’s taking a look at some of his songs that fans can add to their playlist.

Nucleya's songs

Little Lotto

Little Lotto is a song from the English language and is sung by Nucleya. The song Little Lotto is from the Little Lotto album and was released in the year 2017. The track is also one of the most popular and loved songs produced by Nucleya. The duration of the song is 3:56 minutes. The song got over 4,045,230 views and 38k likes. Listen to the song below.

Let’s Nacho

Let's Nacho is a song sung in the Hindi language by Nucleya, Benny Dayal, and Badshah. Let's Nacho, from the album Kapoor & Sons, was released in the year 2016. The duration of the song is 3:34 minutes. The original video starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan garnered over 101,009,203 views and 380k likes. Watch the video below.

Scene Kya Hai

Scene Kya Hai is a Hindi song, sung by Nucleya. Scene Kya Hai, from the album Raja Baja, was released in 2017. The duration of the song is 2:32. The song received praise from music lovers. The song shared on YouTube went on to receive over 5,652,621 views and 70k likes. Listen to the song below.

Bass Rani

Bass Rani is one of Nucleya's most famous tracks, which is also listened to and loved by a large number of music lovers. Released in 2015, this song is from the album Bass Rani itself. It is the album's lead single. Divine, Shruti Pathak, Guri Gangsta, Avneet Khurmi, Siva Mani, Chinna Ponnu, and Julius Sylvest are the other artists who contributed to this album.

Laung Gawacha

Laung Gawacha is a Punjabi song, sung by Nucleya. Laung Gawacha, from the album Bass Rani, was released in 2016. The other artists involved in this song production are Divine, Shruti Pathak, Avneet Khurmi, Guri Gangsta, Siva Mani, Chinna Ponnu, and Julius Sylvest. The duration of the song is 3:33 minutes and went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and music lovers. The video shared on YouTube went on to receive over 8,654,999 views and 105k likes.

