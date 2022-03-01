NU'EST Members Pen Emotional Handwritten Letters For Fans Confirming Their Disbandment

On Monday, February 28, a piece of hearbreaking news surfaced online for all NU'EST fans. Their managing group, Pledis Entertainment release an official statement about the group's disbandment through HYBE's Weverse platform. After the news was confirmed, all five members of the boy band, JR, Aron, Ren, Baekho and Minhyun took to NU'EST's official Weverse account to bid adieu to their fans. The K-pop band members also penned handwritten letters for their fandom, L.O.Λ.E for supporting them for the last 10 years.

Leader JR's letter

In his open letter to fans, NU'EST's leader JR bid a poetic adieu to their fan army. He wrote, "It seems spring is coming but the last chill of winter is unyielding. How are L.O.Λ.E members doing? I don't know how to begin so I have written this over and over again dozens of times. After much contemplation, the members have decided to go our own way. Looking back, including the time I've prepared to debut with NU'EST, there hasn't been a time I have not been thankful for the 13 years with you."

Aron's Letter

Member Aron admitted that he feels scared to move on ahead in his life. However, while doing so, he also urged fans to not be sad over the disbandment. He articulated, "It's very scary and I'm afraid of being alone, but don't be too sad because we will always be together. As much as I have received a lot of love over the past 10 years, I will surely repay you by working hard, so I would be grateful if you would continue to walk with me in the future."

Ren' Letter

After apologising to his fans, Ren recalled his teen days and the time he made his debut with NU'EST. The musician added how it wasn't an easy decision for the entire band, but they are all gathering courage to face it together. He said, "First of all, I am only sorry to deliver this news to the L.O.Λ.Es who have been waiting for the news of the contract renewal more than anyone else. It seems like just yesterday that I dreamt of becoming a singer, left my parents, and joined as a trainee at the age of 16. It has been 10 years since I debuted as a member of NU'EST."

Baekho's letter

While thanking for their decade-long support, Baekho explained how the experience that he has gained alongside his band members will continue to shape his future. He wrote, "These times we have spent together have helped shape who I've been till now. It will continue to shape me in the future."

Minhyun's note

Minhyun touched upon the difficult decision that the band and Pledis Entertainment have made. However, the singer added he believes that fans will continue to support them even after their separation. "After much thought and discussion with the members and the company about NU'EST's future, both me and the members decided to make a fresh start. The reason I was able to run without getting tired; the driving force was the support and love of the L.O.Λ.Es. I will never forget the gratitude for the love you have given me for the rest of my life and I will return it to you."

Fans react to NU'EST's disbandment

Fans of the all-boy band have taken to social media to express their sadness about the latest annoucement. While one doesn't want to believe that they are parting ways, another thanked the band for their hard work. Take a look at the reactions below:

Image: Instagram/@nuest_official