'#SPBalasubrahmanyam': Fans Remember Iconic Singer On 1st Death Anniversary, Pen Tributes

Singer SP Balasubhrahmanyam who had crooned some of the amazing songs is being celebrated widely on his first death anniversary on September 25. Fans took to social media to remember him with heartfelt tributes. From sharing their fondest memories of the late singer to remembering his iconic songs, fans have been trending the hashtag #SPBalasubrahmanyam on Twitter.

The Mere Rang Mein singer passed away on September 25, 2020, after a long battle with COVID-19. For the unversed, back in August 2020, SPB was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was hospitalised. Though he eventually tested negative for the coronavirus, it took a toll on his lungs. He then died of lung failure. On this day, fans took to their respective social media handles and shared memories of the late singer.

Fans remember SP Balasubrahmanyam on his first death anniversary

One of the users wrote how the stalwart will always remain in the hearts of his fan. "Remembering 1st year Anniversary of The Legend - #SPBalasubrahmanyam Sir...That Voice... It Hurts... You are always living in everyone's hearts through your Voice Sir... #SPB." Another user echoed similar sentiments and shared a clip of the singer and wrote, "The voice, that echoes in our lives every day. Singer par excellence Sri SPB... #SPBalasubrahmanyam." A third user chimed in and wrote, “It's been a one-year Broken heart Still Can't Believe ..Remembering #SPBalasubrahmanyam Garu On His Death Anniversary. Your Songs and memories will be remembered In our lives forever sir.”

Its been one year 💔 Still Can't Believe ..

Remembering #SPBalasubrahmanyam Garu On His Death Anniversary 💐💐



Your Songs nd memories will be remembered In our lives forever sir #spbliveson#SPBForever pic.twitter.com/e80iCL5xlF — R∆JE$H (@SOseetarama) September 25, 2021

Remembering 1st year Anniversary of The Legend - #SPBalasubrahmanyam Sir.. 🥺🥺 That Voice... 🎶 It Hurts.. 💔 You r always living in everyone's hearts through your Voice Sir... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pd6fSOI8UF — Ajinesh2703 (@Ajinesh4) September 24, 2021

More about SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam was an actor, music director, voice actor, and film producer, but most notably he was a playback singer with a prolific career. He debuted in 1967 with the movie Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna and went on to record over 40,000 songs in his careers that spanned more than five decades. He won the Guinness World Record for recording the highest number of songs. SPB bagged six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer and as many as 25 Nandi Awards for his work in Telugu cinema. . He also received the civilian awards Padmashri and Padma Bhushan, in the years 2001 and 2011, respectively.

Image: Facebook/@SP Balasubrahmanyam