Nupur Sanon Celebrates A Working Birthday As She Shoots For The Sequel Of 'Filhall' Song

Nupur Sanon, who celebrated her birthday on 15 December enjoyed a working birthday for the first time as she began shoot for the sequel of her chartbuster Filhal song. Marking the occasion of her birthday, the team of Filhall song commenced the shoot in Delhi. Pictures of the same were shared by Nupur on her social media.

Also Read: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Welcomes New Member To The Family; Reveals Name & Shares Pictures

Nupur Sanon films for Filhall song sequel

Sharing the date and some pictures, Nupur Sanon wrote that it was her first working birthday as an actor. Further adding," My heart is full and I’m so thankful to have spent my special day with such talented energies. ⭐️ There couldn’t have been a better birthday gift from the universe than to have me on set in the front of the camera. The journey of #Filhall2 begins today!" (sic).

Also Read: Nupur Sanon Releases The Cover Of 'Baari' After She Received "a Lot Of Requests" From Fans

Post the success of 'Filhall', there has been much anticipation for the sequel as well as Nupur Sanon's Bollywood debut. Recently, there have been reports that Pooja Entertainment is launching Nupur. The refreshing chemistry between Nupur Sanon and her co-star became the talk of the town soon after the release of Filhall and has been creating excitement amongst the audience.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Celebrates Her Sister Nupur's Birthday; Expresses Wish To Be There For Her

Nupur Sanon featured in her first music video Filhall in November 2019. The video emerged as a chartbuster with 15 million views on YouTube in 24 hours. After the success of the same, Nupur Sanon released a cover of the same which also became an instant hit.

Also Read: Jackky Bhagnani To Launch Nupur Sanon Under His Banner Pooja Entertainment?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.