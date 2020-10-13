Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Birth Anniversary: 5 Timeless Classics By The Music Maestro

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was a legendary Pakistani vocalist and music director. He was a primary singer of Qawwali, a form of Sufi Islamic devotional music. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan received recognition as the 4th greatest singer of all times by LA Weekly in 2016. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, here are 5 timeless classics by the music maestro.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s songs

1. Choti Si Umar- Bandit Queen

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan collaborated with Roger White to compose the songs in Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen. According to Cinestaan, it was the first time that the music maestro stepped in as a music director for an Indian film. The song 'çhoti si umar' depicts the age-old tradition of child marriage. This heartbreaking song captures the pain of a little girl who is separated from her mother.

2. Meri Sanson Mein- Aur Pyar Ho Gaya

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan gave the song 'Meri Sanson Mein' from the film 'Aur Pyar Ho Gaya' a Hindustani classical touch. The song was sung by Udit Narayan. The song featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who made her debut with the film. Along with Aishwarya, the song also featured Bobby Deol.

3. Tere Bin Nahin Jeena Mar Jana- Kachche Dhaage

Tere Bin Nahin Jeena Mar Jana was sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The song featured Manisha Koirala and Ajay Devgn in the pivotal roles. The song was rejigged as the Hindi version of Khan’s independent Qawwali, Tere Bin Nahi Lagda Dil Mera Dholna.

4. Ishq Ka Rutba- Kartoos

The movie starred Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Manisha Koirala in the pivotal roles. The movie was a success at the box office and was later remade in the Tamil industry as Paramasivan. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan lent his voice to the song which he adapted from an independent song from his Pakistani Album.

5. Pyar Nahin Karna- Kacche Dhaage

Pyar Nahin Karna from the film Kacche Dhaage was sung by Alka Yagnik along with Kumar Sanu. The song featured Saif Ali Khan, Manisha Koirala and Ajay Devgn. The music was composed by music maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi.

