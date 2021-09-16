After Octavia Spencer joked about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s engagement, she recently shared an apology letter to the couple on social media and clarified that her intentions were to make them laugh and not cause pain.

It all began when Britney Spears announced her engagement with her long time boyfriend, Sam Asghari on social media and Octavia Spencer shared a comment asking Spears to make Sam sign a prenup.

Octavia Spencer’s apology note to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Octavia Spencer recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari along with a note in which she wrote about how her intentions weren’t to cause any pain when she made a joke about signing a prenup.

In the caption, she wrote, “Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain.”She further mentioned that she did speak to the couple personally and apologised to them and further asked all the fans to shower love onto the couple. “I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love,” (sic) she added.

Octavia Spencer’s Instagram post received numerous reactions from celebrities as well as the fans who appreciated her apology to the couple. Many fans stated that there was nothing wrong with what she said while others added that there was some truth and good advice in her joke. Tracie Thoms also took to Octavia Spencer’s Instagram post and stated ‘Love you big sis! I knew you were joking cuz I could just hear your voice saying it! But it’s good to clarify when we’re misunderstood, so I commend you for your apology.’ On the other hand, even Sam Asghari responded to her apology on Instagram and wrote ‘You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory.’ have a look at some of the reactions to Octavia Spencer’s apology post on Instagram.

Image: Shutterstock/AP