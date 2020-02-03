Oliver Heldens' Best Tracks That All EDM Music Fans Can Listen To

Oliver Heldens is one of the most famous performers in the EDM industry. Heldens began his professional music career when he signed to Spinnin' Records in the year 2013. His first release includes the label "Stinger" and "Thumper" which featured DJ Jacob van, Hage.

Later, in January 2014, he launched his own Heldeep Mixtape on his official SoundCloud page. Soon, he started creating extended mixes which incorporate different genres of EDM. Here is a list of top five Oliver Heldens tracks of all time.

Gecko

It is quite crazy to think that a few years back, Heldens released “Gecko” and shocked the EDM scene. Through his track, he brought a brand new production style to the world. Moreover, he also continues to shape/influence the world of dance music today.

Koala

The 2014 banger, Koala is the epitome of the bass-laden future house. The track is one of the first tracks that truly embodied the genre moniker. Apart from this, it was also the song that truly gave him worldwide fame.

Riverside 2099

The list is incomplete without mentioning his famous release Riverside 2099, where he threw some flare on the classic dance track. This famous song by fellow Dutch DJ Sidney Samson was released back in the year 2009. To this day, it is still performed by some of the biggest DJs around the world.

Shades of Grey

The track features Shaun's grooving garage house vibes with Oliver's classic and funky style. The beautiful vocal work is given by Delaney Jane in the song. The song is considered as one of the most talked-about records of the summer since Oliver's world premiere during his main stage Ultra Music Festival performance.

I Don’t Wanna Go Home

Oliver Heldens’ tune I Don’t Wanna Go Home is another trademark gem from the Dutch music maestro. After reaching many of his fans, the tune also got tackled by Kyle Watson, Lenno and Moksi. Later, the trio also delivered some cool treatments that keep the party going for sure.

