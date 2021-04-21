Olivia Rodrigo Compares Her Debut Album 'Soar' To THIS '90s Iconic Album

The 18-year-old singer Olivia Rodrigo got a taste of fame and success at a very young age after her song Driver's License became a chartbuster hit. The singer recently made a virtual appearance on Zane Lowe’s At Home With music radio show on Apple Music and had a lot to say about her debut album titled Soar. The singer compared her first album to an iconic album from the '90s.

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Soar is reminiscent of 'Jagged Little Pill'

Talking about Soar, Olivia said that she feels that her songs are a little angsty just the way she likes them to be and opined that they are reminiscent of albums like Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill'. She revealed that while she is super critical of everything, she is very happy with her album and since it is such a rare occurrence she is completely satisfied with Soar. Olivia admitted that since one can never be completely sure of anything, she feels that this is the best that she can do right now and she is really proud of that fact. She is of the belief that as a person grow every year their capabilities also grow. Talking about the same she said, "The cool thing about putting out music when you’re a teenager is that in a year, the best that I can do is going to be something totally different."

Olivia Rodrigo talks about her music inspirations

The singer also revealed that she is inspired by artists like Taylor Swift and Fiona Apple who play their own instruments in the studio. Talking about her song making process, the singer said that she has just started writing songs on guitar this year as previously she was a piano person. She blames it on her obsession with Fiona Apple and wanted to write all her songs on a piano just like her. However, the singer admitted to listening to more of Taylor Swift this year and shared that after listening to her old songs she could relate to the Love Story singer more. Olivia further said she loves the fact that Taylor uses simple pop-country chords that are loved by all.

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album release date

The 18-year-old singer already has two massive hits to her name. Olivia Rodrigo's Driver's license song released in January 2021 and managed to reach the number one spot in various countries. Her second single Deja Vu released soon after and debuted at number 8 on the Billboard Top 100 list. Deja Vu is also going to be a part of her debut album Soar which is slated to release on May 21.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Olivia Rodrigo Instagram)