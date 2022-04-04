Olivia Rodrigo Drops One Of Her 3 Grammy Awards; Here's All You Need To Know

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was definitely a treat to watch for all music enthusiasts. The award show was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 3 April 2022, which recognised the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the past year, running from September 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021.

Olivia Rodrigo took home three Grammys for The Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour and Best Pop Solo Performance for Drivers License.

Olivia Rodrigo drops one of her 3 Grammy Awards

The music sensation looked stunning as she donned an optical-illusion dress embellished with hot-pink crystals. After taking the awards, the 19-year-old Californian artist went backstage to talk with the reporters during which one of her 3 Grammy trophies slipped and fell on the floor, breaking into two pieces.

Olivia thanks her fans to love her music

During her acceptance speech, the All I Want singer recalled her childhood dream of winning a Grammy. Olivia, while accepting the award for Sour, said, "Thank you again to the Recording Academy, thanks to all of the fans who have listened to my music and completely changed my life for the past two years."

The singer mentioned how supportive her parents were as she continued, "When I was 9 years old, I told my mom I was going to be an Olympic gymnast even though I could barely do a cartwheel and she thought I was joking but I got super defensive, and so the next week when I told her I was going to win a Grammy, she was very supportive even though I’m sure she thought it was just a little-kid pipe dream. (sic)"

Olivia dedicated the prestigious win to her parents as she concluded her speech by thanking them.

Here's what made Grammys 2022 memorable

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards was totally a feast to watch with notable performances from fan-favourite stars, including Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Jazmine Sullivan, Maverick City Music, BTS, Nas, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, and many more.