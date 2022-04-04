Last Updated:

Olivia Rodrigo Drops One Of Her 3 Grammy Awards; Here's All You Need To Know

Music sensation Olivia Rodrigo won three accolades at the 64th Grammy Awards. However, she broke one of the trophies while having a chat with reporters.

Written By
Swati Singh
Olivia Rodrigo

Image: AP


The 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was definitely a treat to watch for all music enthusiasts. The award show was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 3 April 2022, which recognised the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the past year, running from September 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021.

Olivia Rodrigo took home three Grammys for The Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour and Best Pop Solo Performance for Drivers License.

Olivia Rodrigo drops one of her 3 Grammy Awards

The music sensation looked stunning as she donned an optical-illusion dress embellished with hot-pink crystals. After taking the awards, the 19-year-old Californian artist went backstage to talk with the reporters during which one of her 3 Grammy trophies slipped and fell on the floor, breaking into two pieces. 

READ | Grammy Awards 2022 Premiere ceremony sees Olivia Rodrigo, Kanye West and more win big

Olivia thanks her fans to love her music

During her acceptance speech, the All I Want singer recalled her childhood dream of winning a Grammy. Olivia, while accepting the award for Sour, said, "Thank you again to the Recording Academy, thanks to all of the fans who have listened to my music and completely changed my life for the past two years."

READ | Grammy Awards 2022 Red carpet: Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo & others steal the show; See pics

The singer mentioned how supportive her parents were as she continued, "When I was 9 years old, I told my mom I was going to be an Olympic gymnast even though I could barely do a cartwheel and she thought I was joking but I got super defensive, and so the next week when I told her I was going to win a Grammy, she was very supportive even though I’m sure she thought it was just a little-kid pipe dream. (sic)"

READ | Grammys 2022: Olivia Rodrigo gets 2 awards, Chris Stapleton bags Best Country Album trophy

Olivia dedicated the prestigious win to her parents as she concluded her speech by thanking them.

Here's what made Grammys 2022 memorable

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards was totally a feast to watch with notable performances from fan-favourite stars, including Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Jazmine Sullivan, Maverick City Music, BTS, Nas, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, and many more.

READ | Grammy Awards 2022: Olivia Rodrigo to Jon Batiste, check the complete list of winners
READ | Grammys 2022: Olivia Rodrigo recollects her childhood dream of winning a Grammy Award

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Olivia Rodrigo, Grammy Awards, Grammys 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND