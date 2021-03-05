Olivia Rodrigo Gushes Over Receiving A Heartfelt Gift From Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo has joined the list of celebrities receiving a gift from Look What You Made Me Do singer Taylor Swift. In an interview with SiriusXM, Olivia revealed the details about the gift she received from Taylor, calling her "the kindest individual in the whole world". She revealed that 12 hours before the interview was conducted, she received a hand-wrapped package from singer and songwriter Taylor Swift.

She said that Taylor gave her a ring with a handwritten note. In the note, Taylor mentioned that the ring she is gifting her is similar to the one she wore while writing her album Red. Taylor expressed that she wanted Olivia to have a ring just like hers. The Driver's License singer further spoke about the gifts saying she appreciated that Taylor took the time to plan and wrap the gift. She expressed that she was "lucky to be born at the right time so she could look up to" somebody like Taylor Swift. She also added that she felt incredible and surreal and went on to call Taylor supportive and compassionate.

Olivia Rodrigo's Driver's License song has been topping billboard charts ever since its release. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in America. The song also received a whopping 107 million worldwide streams of which 76.1 million are from the US alone. Rodrigo was also nominated by Gwen Stefani for the Times Next 100 list under the Phenoms list.

Gwen Stefani wrote that Olivia's storytelling was "confessional and intimate". She also called the singer's skills to be "larger than life". Stefani praised Olivia for her courage and talent and said that "Olivia made magic". She also said that Olivia Rodrigo's Driver's License song was "a promise" that can turn a person's pain into a source of power.

All About Taylor Swift's gift to Olivia Rodrigo

On March 3, 2021, Olivia Rodrigo received a gift from Taylor Swift. The ring is made by Cathy Waterman and is worth $3,200 USD. It is a 22 Karat yellow gold "Love" ring. Taylor Swift's ring was studded with diamonds.

