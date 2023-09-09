Olivia Rodrigo Is Being Accused Of Vampire Sounding Similar To Miley Cyrus' Start All Over

Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo, who recently released her sophomore album ‘Guts’, featuring her Billboard 100 topping tracks ‘Vampire’ and ‘Bad Idea Right’, has been accused of ripping off material from Miley Cyrus.

The 12-track-39 minute album opens with the single, ‘All American B****’ is said to have tonal similarities with Miley Cyrus’ song ‘Start All Over’ from 2008, Aceshowbiz reported.

This is not the first time this has happened, as the multi-platinum-selling singer has been accused of copying several other artistes before, such as Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato among others. As such, plagiarism has been a long standing complaint against her.

Fans quickly took to social media to slam the 20-year-old Grammy winner. "Olivia does everything ever tried before and yet people call her music classic and masterpiece when it's stealing and sounds exactly the same as sour let's be for real," one of the critics said, with another calling her ‘extremely overrated’.

A third dubbed Olivia "queen of copying and the biggest plagiarist," while a fourth social media user wondered, "can this girl not copy someone for once."

Another added, "Everyone defending her is just a super fan and doesn't want to admit they sound exactly the same."

Trying to explain the similarity, another person said, "Yeah it sounds kind of similar but this is a very common progression in music. This is not a sample nor is stealing."

One other agreed, saying, "It's the same style, of course it's gonna sound similar."

Hitting back at the critics, someone wrote, "some of you need to get a job." Another fan defended Olivia by saying, "Up next: how dare olivia inhale air the same way as certain artistes."

It was also noted, that while it may very well be true that Olivia Rodrigo could very well have ripped off the ‘Hannah Montana’ star, musical similarities in modern day pop have become a very common thing, and as such singers even unintentionally end up taking tunes from one another, due to a lack of musical ideas, something has been frequently critiqued regarding modern pop.