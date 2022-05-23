Olivia Rodrigo Marks First Anniversary Of Debut Album 'Sour': 'Forever Changed My Life'

American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo made a record-breaking entry into the music industry with her global chart-topping debut song Drivers License last year. After breaking numerous records on Spotify and other platforms, the singer extended her success by releasing singles Deja Vu and Good 4 U which also enjoyed similar feats.

This was followed by the grand success of her debut album Sour. Within the span of a few months, the singer became a household name with an impressive amount of records to her name. Needless to mention, the 19-year-old singer's life changed, with a promising career ahead of her. Celebrating the same, Rodrigo marked the first anniversary of her debut studio album Sour.

Olivia Rodrigo celebrates Sour first anniversary

Taking to her Instagram handle, Olivia Rodrigo shared multiple pictures highlighting the key moments of her journey in the past year, leading up to stadium-packed concerts and three Grammy awards. She also penned a note of gratitude mentioning her producer Daniel Nigro. The note began with, ''My first album SOUR came out a year ago today,''

She continued, ''It is impossible for me to sum up in words how much this album means to me and how grateful I am to have gotten the privilege to make it and watch it exist in the world.'' Thanking Daniel Nigro, the singer wrote, '' thank u @dan_nigro for making it with me and believing in me more than anyone. and thank u to everyone who has embraced my 17 year old lamentations and forever changed my life in the process. (sic)''

The singer is currently on a tour as she posted videos and pictures on her social media to update her fans on the Sour tour. As mentioned earlier, Olivia Rodrigo bagged three awards at the Grammys, that were held on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. She bagged the awards in the categories of Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (for Drivers License ) and Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut album Sour.

While accepting the award, she harkened back to her musical journey dating to when she was nine years old. She said, ''I told my mom I was going to be an Olympic gymnast even though I could barely do a cartwheel and she thought I was joking but I got super defensive, so the next week, when I told her I was going to win a Grammy, she was very supportive even though I’m sure she thought it was just a little-kid pipe dream."

