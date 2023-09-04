Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up About Dedicating Song To Supreme Court Ahead Of Guts Release

Olivia Rodrigo's second studio album Guts is all set to release. The singer and songwriter recently revisited the controversial move of dedicating song F*** You, to the US Supreme Court. This act of protest by Rodrigo had come in collaboration with British singer and songwriter Lily Allen.

3 things you need to know

F*** You was a song originally written by Lily Allen, and released back in 2009.

Olivia Rodrigo's 2021 debut album Sour won her three Grammys.

Rodrigo's second studio album Guts, will be released on September 8.

Olivia Rodrigo reflects on controversial song dedication to the Supreme Court

Back in June of 2022, Olivia Rodrigo took the stage at the Glastonbury Music Festival alongside Lily Allen. Together, the two performed Allen's song F*** You, categorically dedicating it to the US Supreme Court amid the polarising Roe vs Wade overturning. The move in question was applauded by many while criticised by others. In a lengthy interview with The Guardian, Rodrigo addressed the incident elaborating how music was supposed to be used to express one's stance.



The singer even revealed how Allen and she had agreed on dedicating the song to the five justices for whom the Roe vs Wade ruling was overturned. She said, "That’s actually why it’s so important – I would love, if I was a little girl, to see someone stand up for future-me like that." Rodrigo further elaborated how she "didn’t really pay attention to it or let it affect her."

Olivia Rodrigo on the pressure she felt while writing Guts

Olivia Rodrigo also opened up about how pressurised she had felt at the time of writing her second studio album, Guts. She recalls experiencing anxiety about not living up to the sky-high expectations her first album, Sour, and its unprecedented success, had set up for her. It is worth noting that her debut album Sour got her three Grammys.