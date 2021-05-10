Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up On Writing About Love & Heartbreak; Backs Taylor Swifts' Songs

American actor and musician Olivia Rodrigo recently opened up on the criticism she received for writing songs about love and heartbreak. She stated that she puts her emotions forth in the songs and heartbreak is something she feels intensely. Olivia also spoke about the backlash Taylor Swift has been receiving over the years and called it ‘sexist criticism’ which is quite baseless in her opinion. Olivia Rodrigo had previously released a new song named Déjà Vu which premiered on April 1, 2021, and has already been trending across social media platforms.

Olivia Rodrigo opens up on her theme choices

Olivia Rodrigo is a renowned international artist who is best known for her song Drivers License which released in January this year. In an interaction with The Guardian, the musician opened up on the theme of her songs which usually revolve around love and heartbreak. She clarified that she is a teenage girl and she usually writes about the subjects that intensely affect her emotionally. She said that she feels heartbreak and longing intensely and it is something quite authentic and natural.

Olivia Rodrigo also mentioned that she does not understand what people want her to write about. She explained how she cannot put emotions into every subject and also gave an example of income taxes.

Speaking about the immense criticism songwriter Taylor Swift has been facing over the years, Olivia Rodrigo feels it is quite baseless and is related to sexist criticism. It is all a part of being told that they only write about boys and nothing else, she noted.

Olivia Rodrigo also shed some light on the kind of songs she wishes to write in the future. She said that she would love to write about the natural emotions that are usually frowned upon by society. These include emotions like jealousy, spite, anger, or sadness, which are usually regarded as complaining when they are actually valid emotions.

IMAGE: OLIVIA RODRIGO AND TAYLOR SWIFT INSTAGRAM

