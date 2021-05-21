Olivia Rodrigo Releases Debut Album 'Sour' Featuring A Subtle Nod To Taylor Swift

Bizaardvark star Olivia Rodrigo has released her debut album Sour on May 21, 2021. The album contains 11 alternative pop tracks which chronicle the stories of Olivia's exploration and discoveries as a 17-year-old. She has cited Taylor Swift and Lorde as her role models and Fiona Apple and Cardi B as her influences for making music. Olivia Rodgrigo's debut album also consists of the three singles that she previously released. The title of the album refers to the "sour" feelings like anger, jealousy and heartache that teenagers experience and are often shamed for.

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour released worldwide

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour consists of the three singles that she previously released. The three songs are Drivers License, Deja Vu and Good 4 U. The first single Drivers License brought Olivia to the limelight after it debuted atop the US Billboard Hot 100. The single also marked Olivia's debut as a soloist. The next single Deja Vu charted to number 8. The last single Good 4 U was released just a week before her debut album's release. The album features 11 tracks and plays for just under 35 minutes. The musical style of the album was inspired by Olivia's influences. Olivia's track 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back interpolates Taylor Swift's song New Year's Day from her album Reputation and hence Taylor and the song's producer are credited for the song. The song's title is also a nod to Taylor's lucky number 13.

A little about Olivia Rodrigo's past works

Olivia Rodrigo first appeared in a commercial before debuting in the 2015 direct-to-TV movie An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success as the lead Grace Thomas. The 18-year old singer-actor shot to fame after she appeared in Disney's teen sitcom series Bizaardvark in 2016. In November 2019, she appeared in the series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She also participated in writing and singing the track All I Want and co-writing the track Just for a Moment along with her co-star Joshua Bassett.

Olivia Rodrigo is a Filipino-American singer and actor. She is of Filipino descent from her father's side and her family follows Filipino traditions and cuisine. She is signed with Interscope and Geffen Records since 2020.

(Image: Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram)

