Olivia Rodrigo Says 'bye' To High School As She Graduates; Take A Look At The Pictures

Olivia Rodrigo recently took to Instagram and revealed that she has been graduated from high school. She also shared pictures of herself in her graduation robe and said “bye” to school in her caption. Fans and friends showered her post with heartwarming congratulatory messages. Take a look at Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram post below.

Olivia Rodrigo graduates high school

Olivia shared pictures of herself in which she can be seen wearing her graduation robe and hat while striking a happy pose towards the camera. In one of them, she struck a quirky pose while making a tongue out face and also shared a picture of the backside of a car that had the words “Just Graduated!” written on it. In her caption, she wrote, “bye high school!!!!!!!”

Her post received congratulatory messages from Joe Serafini, Conan Gray, Luke Mullen, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Dara Reneé, Larsen Thompson and many more. Have a look at their reactions below.

A look at Olivia Rodrigo's songs and more

Olivia Rodrigo, who is currently 18, is known for playing the role of Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and the role of Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She released her debut single named Drivers License in January 2021 and the song received a positive response.

In an earlier interview with Elle, the singer mentioned that the success of her song Drivers License has given her confidence in her voice. She said, "I think the songwriting has really helped me home in on what I like about myself and my art.” She wants to be effortless whether it’s in her fashion or songs or social media. She wants to be natural, sometimes weird and sometimes polished and put together.

She followed the release of Drivers License with singles such as Deja Vu that released in April 2021 and Good 4 U that released in May 2021. She also released her debut album Sour on May 21, 2021, and the album opened atop the US Billboard 200 and reached number one in many countries. It also broke the global Spotify record for the biggest opening week for an album by a female artist.

