Olivia Rodrigo Teases A Probable Guts World Tour In Lyrical Music Video

Olivia Rodrigo recently released her second studio album, Guts, now available for streaming. The album preview with its first two singles, opened to rave reviews with lead single Vampire also debuting atop the Billboard Hot 100. In the lyrical video for a single on the album, Rodrigo appears to have hinted at a possible world tour.

3 things you need to know

Olivia Rodrigo's lead single from Guts is believed to be about Taylor Swift post their alleged fallout over writing credits and royalties for the former's song Deja Vu.

Rodrigo has previously stated how Guts is essentially about "growing pains".

Olivia Rodrigo is also the youngest artist to receive the Brit Billion award for reaching over 1 billion digital streams in the UK.

Olivia Rodrigo hints at a possible world tour

Out of the 12-song lineup in Guts, the lyrical video for Making the Bed, features a subtle hint at a potential world tour. Part of the visuals in the video features a lavender-hued ticket, fashioned as a world tour entry pass. The faux ticket reads, 'Olivia Rodrigo presents GUTS World Tour Palm Springs, CA, USA Tax Included Not Responsible for lost or stolen tickets.'

(A still from the lyrical video of Making the Bed | Image: Olivia Rodrigo/YouTube)

Rodrigo has been known to hide hints in a lot of her promotional videos and snippets. Thus, spotting a world tour pass in the music video has led to speculation by fans about the Sour singer potentially embarking on a world tour soon. If true, this will mark Olivia Rodrigo's maiden world tour, seeing as the singer and songwriter is all of two albums old.

Olivia Rodrigo's Guts deals with her 'growing pains'

Calling her songs on her second album, "brutally honest", the singer revealed how her second album largely deals with the idea of growing up. She had shared how she struggled to maintain a balance between making the songs relatable while also staying true to the unique manner in which she has grown up. Speaking to The Guardian she said, "Nobody can be perfect, ever. It's so funny because I am so straight-laced. But it's hard. I feel super mature in some ways and super stunted in others because of how I've grown up. I have such curiosity to learn and grow and experience things, and how am I ever going to learn if I can't make a mistake in the privacy of my own life?" Guts is now available for streaming.