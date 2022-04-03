Olivia Rodrigo To BTS: Artists Who Can Make History At The Upcoming Grammy Awards

After facing various postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Grammys 2022 is finally happening in Las Vegas. The highly awaited event will have major players of the global music fraternity in attendance, with artists like BTS, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo set to deliver performances.

This also marks the first year that Grammys will take place away from its traditional home in Los Angeles. Hosted by Trevor Noah, a few voting changes as well as the inclusion of two new categories have been established this time around. Celebrated nominees like Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Tony Bennett and even Grammy banned artist Kanye West are at the peak of making history at Grammys 2022.

Artists who can coin history at the upcoming Grammy Awards

Kanye West

The Donda rapper, who has been kept out of the Grammys owing to his controversial statements, can make history if he breaks Jay-Z's record of most wins by a hip hop artist. While Jay-Z has 23 awards to his credit, the 22-time winner Kanye can surpass him if he bags awards in the 5 nominated categories, including album of the year.

BTS

The global sensations are known for shattering records every now and then. If their album Butter bags the Grammy under the pop duo/group performance category, it'll make them the first K-pop act to bag the coveted title.

Olivia Rodrigo

The Good For You crooner has bagged 7 nods for her debut album, Sour, including the song of the year and record of the year for the track Drivers License. She's also nominated for major categories like the best new artist, and the album of the year. If she bags the aforementioned awards, Olivia will become the second-youngest artist to sweep the Grammys in our major categories.

Tony Bennett

Winning his first album of the year Grammy in 1963, Bennett, along with Gaga is up for 5 nominations for their cover of Cole Porter's I Get a Kick Out of You. The 95-year-old is the oldest person ever to drop an album of new material.

Jon Batiste

Grabbing the most Grammy nominations this year with 11 nods, Jon can break Michael Jackson and Santana's record of winning the most awards in one year. While both the legends bagged 8 awards each in 1984 and 2000, Batiste can make history by winning in 9 categories.

Image: AP