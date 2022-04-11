Olivia Rodrigo Wins Songwriter Of The Year At ASCAP Pop Music Awards; 'What An Honour'

Olivia Rodrigo was recently the talk of the town after she won three Grammy awards at the 2022 edition of the event for The Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour and Best Pop Solo Performance. She was congratulated by celebrities and fans alike and the singer shared several glimpses from the prestigious night online. Adding yet another feather to her hat, the singer has now been awarded the title of Songwriter of the Year at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards 2022.

Olivia Rodrigo named Songwriter of the Year at ASCAP Pop Music Awards

The recent win made the popular star one of the youngest to win the Songwriter of the Year award after Debbie Gibson, who was 18 when she won it, and Beyoncé, who was 19, the same age as Rodrigo. Her songs including Drivers License, Good 4 u and Déjà Vu were recognised when she bagged the Songwriter of the Year award, making it her first-ever win at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards, according to Billboard. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned how honoured she was to be recognised by a 'talented group of songwriters' as she said-

"Thank you so much for naming me the ASCAP Songwriter of the Year, what an honour! Thank you so much for all the love you guys have shown to Drivers License, Déjà Vu and Good 4 u. Songwriting is my favourite thing in the whole world, and it means so much to be recognized in this way by such a talented group of songwriters. I am so humbled, and thank you again."

"Songwriting is my favorite thing in the whole world, and it means so much to be recognized in this way by such a talented group of songwriters" 👑 @oliviarodrigo on winning ASCAP Pop Music Songwriter of the Year! Congrats, Olivia! #ASCAPAwards pic.twitter.com/ARaRnih1P2 — ASCAP (@ASCAP) April 11, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo at Grammys 2022

The popular star bagged three Grammys at the recent 2022 award ceremony in the Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour and Best Pop Solo Performance categories. The actor won hearts when she took to the stage and narrated how her parents had supported her every step of the way and believed in her dreams. She said, "When I was 9 years old, I told my mom I was going to be an Olympic gymnast even though I could barely do a cartwheel and she thought I was joking but I got super defensive, and so the next week when I told her I was going to win a Grammy, she was very supportive even though I’m sure she thought it was just a little-kid pipe dream".

Image: Instagram/@oliviarodrigo