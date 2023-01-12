OMEGA X Announces Lawsuit Win Against Spire Entertainment, Contracts Suspended

OMEGA X announced that they have won the lawsuit against their record label, Spire Entertainment, to suspend the validity of their exclusive contract on Wednesday. The boy group took to their official Instagram handle to share the news with their fans.

[EXCLUSIVE] OMEGA X shared that they won the injunction against the agency today to suspend the validity of their contract!



THANKYOU EVERYONE! #OMEGA_X #오메가엑스#CongratulationsOMEGAX pic.twitter.com/t3jqgG8ogH — 제현 (@j6hyun) January 11, 2023

According to SBS News, the Korean news outlet that first broke the story last year, the 21st Civil Affairs Department of the Seoul Eastern District Court found in favour of Omega X and filed the injunction to suspend the 11 members' contracts with Spire Entertainment.

The court stated, “We have judged that the basic relationship of trust has disappeared and it is difficult to maintain a normal contractual relationship at this time. If the contract is continued as valid, the members’ entertainment activities are expected to be greatly restricted.”

SBS Entertainment News

Omega X won an injunction against their agency Spire Entertainment



🔗https://t.co/osFfGeQTzj#OMEGA_X #오메가엑스#CongratulationsOMEGAX pic.twitter.com/mnobr5KdGc — Omega X World Wide #PROTECTOMEGAX (@OmegaXworldwide) January 11, 2023

More about Omega X vs Spire Entertainment

Omega X filed a lawsuit against the agency, alleging assault, gaslighting, and physical and sexual abuse. The group claimed that the label had been abusing them for a long time. Information about the violence was made public in October 2022 courtesy of the fans who had personally observed the assault after attending the group’s concert in Los Angeles and posted what they had seen online.

In November, the group held a press conference to announce that they have filed for termination of their contract with the agency and that they will be pursuing additional legal action against Kang Seonghee, the former CEO of Spire Entertainment.

Omega X made its debut in 2021 and is made up of idols who first made their debut in other groups or who have taken part in K-pop survival competitions. Most of their prior groups disbanded or are currently inactive. With the contract suspension, the members of the group are now unrestricted from their former label allowing them to engage in entertainment-related activities.