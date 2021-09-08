On Asha Bhosle's 88th Birthday, Lata Mangeshkar Pens Down Heartfelt Wishes For Her Sister

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle who has mesmerized fans with her soul-stirring voice, ringed in her 88th birthday on Wednesday, September 8. The Padma Vibhushan has been credited with some of the amazing songs like Le Gayi, Radha Kaise Na Jale, and more that have left a mark in the hearts of her fans. On the special day, her sister and veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter and penned adorable wish for her younger sister.



Lata Mangeshkar took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture with her sister from an event. In the memory, the two can be seen laughing while spending a great time. In the caption, Lata called her sister ‘versatile’ and blessed her with long life. While extending her wishes, she wrote, “Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Asha Bhosle ka janamdin hai. Main usko bahut badhaai aur aashirwad deti hun. Asha ek kamaal ki gaayika hai,versatile singer hai. Wo deerghayu ho,Ishwar usko aur uske pariwaar ko hamesha aur sukhi rakhe yehi meri manokaamana. (Namaste, today it is my sister Asha Bhosle’s birthday. I would like to extend my wishes and bless her on the special day. Asha is a phenomenal and versatile singer. I pray that she lives a long life and may God keep her and her family always happy.)

Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Asha Bhosle ka janamdin hai. Main usko bahut badhaai aur aashirwad deti hun. Asha ek kamaal ki gaayika hai,versatile singer hai. Wo deerghayu ho,Ishwar usko aur uske pariwaar ko hamesha aur sukhi rakhe yehi meri manokaamana. pic.twitter.com/r1qJsPFdCj — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 8, 2021

Lata Mangeshkar extends birthday wishes to younger sister Asha Bhosle

During her recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Lata Mangeshkar got candid about her equation with sister Asha. She said that both of them are very close. She further revealed that they do not get to meet each other frequently these days because Asha is currently living far away with her son Anand. Earlier she used to live next to Lata and they even shared a common door between their two apartments in Prabhu Kunj, Mumbai.

The stalwart has been a part of the music industry for over decades and has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan Award, apart from other prestigious titles. Asha Bhosle career started in 1943 and has spanned over seven decades. She has done playback singing for over a thousand movies. In addition, she has recorded several private albums and participated in numerous solo concerts in India and abroad.

IMAGE: ASHA.BHOSLE/Instagram